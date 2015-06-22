Cuomo and Leaders Try to Reach Agreement, One Day Before Rent Laws Expire Again

Legislative leaders continued meeting behind closed doors with Governor Cuomo, one day before lawmakers are scheduled to return to the Capitol. The legislature extended its session for another week after failing to reach agreement on how to renew New York City’s rent laws. The laws are temporarily renewed until Tuesday.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, following talks with the governor, says it’s a hopeful sign that he, Cuomo and Senate Leader John Flanagan are still in communication.

“We’re still talking,” Heastie said. “Things are better, but we’re not close.”

Speaker Heastie says a Senate bill that would offer some increased tenant protection, (by raising the vacancy decontrol threshold through which apartments can be brought back on the free market, by $100, from $2500 to $2600. ) is a “non starter”. The Senate Republicans’ bill also ties in some unrelated issues like increasing the number for charter schools, something the Assembly Democrats oppose.

“It doesn’t have the issues that we’d like to see,” Heastie said. “The things that are important to us as a conference were not in the bill.”

Heastie did not rule out the dispute lasting another couple of weeks.