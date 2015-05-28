Former Senate Leader Skelos Formally Indicted on Corruption Charges

The former leader of the State Senate was formally indicted on federal corruption charges Thursday. Senator Dean Skelos resigned as leader earlier in May after the accusations against him were announced by the US Attorney.

The indictment alleges that Senator Skelos and his son, Adam, “ engaged in a corrupt scheme to monetize” Dean Skelos’ positon as head of the Senate. It accuses them of obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, and extortions from campaign donors to enrich the younger Skelos, who was struggling to find a steady job.

The case involves alleged improper influence to win a contract in the Senator’s home county on Long Island for for a storm sewer treatment system that was making monthly payments to his son. Adam Skelos is also accused of using a burner phone at one point in an attempt to cover his tracks.

New in the indictment- are charges that Adam Skelos also received $100,000 from a medical malpractice insurer for a no show job, when the insurer was lobbying the former Senate leader on legislation.

In addition to the charges, the federal prosecutors are seeking as restitution over $300,000 in two bank accounts in Adam Skelos’ name, and the younger Skelos’ home in Rockville Center.

Senator Skelos has said he’s innocent and expects to be proven so in court.

The official indictment documents can be read below: