© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo: "One Phone Call Can Change Your Life"

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published May 12, 2015 at 1:36 PM EDT
12-31MarciE.jpg
Karen DeWitt
/
Governor Cuomo and Sandra Lee, posing with guests at an open house at the Governor's mansion on December 31st

Governor Cuomo is coping with the breast cancer diagnosis and impending double mastectomy surgery of his long time partner, and cooking show celebrity Sandra Lee.

The governor says he was “devastated” by the news.

“One phone call can change your life,” he said. “Sometimes you get caught up in the day to day, and all these little nuances that we think are so important at the time, and then you get a phone call that actually reminds you of what’s really important.”

Cuomo says he believes Lee will ultimately be fine, and he says he believes that early detection, found in her annual mammogram, was key.

“I believe the early detection could very well have saved Sandy’s life,” Cuomo said.

There’s controversy over whether annual mammograms should be reserved for women over 50. Lee, who is 48, has been getting annual cancer screenings for several years. In an interview with Good Morning America, she says she felt completely healthy before her diagnosis, and would not have known if it weren’t for the test.  

Cuomo is traveling the state with Cardinal Timothy Dolan, to promote an education tax credit that would benefit Catholic schools, among other schools.  The governor, himself a catholic, says he’s finding the Cardinal’s presence comforting. 

Tags

Arts & Life1