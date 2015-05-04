GOP Senator says Skelos Should Resign as Majority Leader

At least one Senate Republican is calling on Senator Dean Skelos to resign as majority leader, following Skelo’s being charged with monetizing his political office to enrich himself and his son with hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal payments.

Senator John Bonacic represents parts of the Hudson Valley.

“As much as I like the man, and I’m his friend, when you get indicted, you have to resign as majority leader, in this case,” Bonacic said.

Others were more circumspect. Senator Carl Marcellino, who like Skelos is a Republican from Long Island, says it’s too early to tell yet what the next step should be.

GOP Senators planned a private meeting for Monday evening.