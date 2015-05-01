AG Schneiderman says he's Really, Really Not Running for Governor

It may be three years until the next statewide election, but potential candidates are already staking out their positions. Governor Cuomo and State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman both say they are content with their jobs, and would like to keep them longer.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman quickly shot down a report in the New York Daily News that said he might want to challenge Governor Cuomo if the governor seeks re election in 2018. Two of the past three governors began as Attorneys General and Schneiderman as recently as last fall, would not rule out a run for governor. Now, he says, he doesn’t want to.

“I just got reelected,” Schneiderman said, in an interview with public radio and television. “I love this work, I love being a lawyer, I love the legal work. This is an incredible job.”

Schneiderman says he hopes to run for a third term as Attorney General. Governor Cuomo also said this week that “there is nothing else” he’d rather do, and plans to remain as governor as long as people will have him. Schneiderman says he thinks Cuomo should run again.