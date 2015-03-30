© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Tax Break for Yacht Buyers Draws Criticism

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 30, 2015 at 5:41 PM EDT
yacht_1by_pjotr_mahhonin__via_wikimedia_commons.jpg

State lawmakers have not yet finished the budget, but they are already getting blowback from a provision that would give a tax break to owners of luxury yachts.

The budget includes a sales tax break for purchases of boats worth more than $230,000, as well as for private airplanes. That angers Ron Deutsch, of Fiscal Policy Institute,  a union backed think tank that backs Governor Cuomo’s plan to give a property tax break for middle and working class homeowners who pay too much of their income on taxes.

“If you go out and buy a $10 million dollar luxury yacht, you’re going to get a huge tax break,” Deutsch said. “ I think it’s a bit unfair, to say the least.”

The budget includes money for the property tax break, but the details won’t be settled for months. A spokesman for the Senate Democrats says it’s “outrageous”  that there are tax breaks to buy a yacht but no provision to raise the state’s minimum wage in the budget.

Senate Republican Leader Dean Skelos says the tax breaks for luxury planes and boats “creates jobs”, and he compared it to the existing film industry tax credit.   

Tags

Arts & Life1