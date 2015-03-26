Senate Leader Say Minimum Wage is Out of the Budget

The leader of the State Senate says raising the minimum wage is now out of the state budget, setting up a potential conflict with the state assembly as the budget deadline draws near.

Add the minimum wage to a growing list of items that have been dropped from the state budget.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Dean Skelos, who’s been against Governor Cuomo’s proposal to further increase the minimum wage to $11.50 downstate and $10.50 upstate, says, the proposal won’t be part of the final state spending plan. And he questions

“Where do they come up with these numbers?” Skelos asked.

He points out that the Assembly, as well as New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio, want the minim wage increased even higher, to $15 an hour.

“It’s like a bidding war,” Skelos said.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has said raising the minimum wage is an essential budget item for his members, and Assembly Democrats back increasing it even higher, to $15 an hour in New York City by 2018.

“It absolutely has to be on the table, as far as we’re concerned,” Heastie said.

The governor’s office had no immediate comment.