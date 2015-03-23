Voters Disagree With Cuomo Budget Tactics

A new poll finds voters disagree with most of Governor Andrew’s Cuomo’s tactics during the current budget negotiations. Cuomo has tied ethics reform and education policy changes to the budget, and threated to hold up the spending plan if the legislature does not agree.

A Siena College poll finds that, while New Yorkers think ethics reform and school funding are important, they don’t want the issues linked to the budget, and they say an on time spending plan is important to them, says Siena’s Steve Greenberg.

“Voters are not thrilled with many of the ways that the governor is dealing with this year’s budget,” Greenberg said.

Voters also want to raise the minimum wage higher than the governor is proposing, and think he should not exclude minority party leaders, including the only female, the Senate Democratic Leader, from budget talks. But Greenberg says Cuomo’s approval rating is relatively strong, at 57%, and if the governor gets the results he wants in the ultimate budget agreement, the public is likely to support that.