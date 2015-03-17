Santorum Offers Encouragement to Pataki Quest for Presidency
Former Presidential candidate and Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum came to the Capitol to speak at the conservative New York Family Research Foundation. In a question and answer session with reporters, Santorum offered some encouragement to former New York Governor George Pataki, who’s been exploring a possible run for the presidency. Santorum says he was considered an underdog in 2012, and he won 11 primaries, and for a time was favored to win the nomination .
“I’m the last person who’s going to talk about electability and whether you have a chance or not,” said Santorum, with a laugh. “If you’re a good candidate, you can articulate a clear vision, you can organize and run a good campaign, and you can make a compelling case to the voter, you’d be surprised at what can happen in America.”
Santorum says he’ll decide whether he wants to run again for President by early summer.