© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Santorum Offers Encouragement to Pataki Quest for Presidency

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 17, 2015 at 12:21 PM EDT
3-17Santorum.jpg

Former Presidential candidate and Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum came to the Capitol to speak at the conservative New York Family Research Foundation. In a question and answer session with reporters, Santorum offered some encouragement to former New York Governor George Pataki, who’s been exploring a possible run for the presidency. Santorum says he was considered an underdog in 2012, and he won 11 primaries, and for a time was favored to win the nomination .

“I’m the last person who’s going to talk about electability and whether you have a chance or not,” said Santorum, with a laugh. “If you’re a good candidate, you can articulate a clear vision, you can organize and run a good campaign, and you can make a compelling case to the voter, you’d be surprised at what can happen in America.”  

Santorum says he’ll decide whether he wants to run again for President by early summer.

Tags

Arts & Life1