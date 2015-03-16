© 2021 WXXI News
LG Hochul Concedes Abortion Rights Provision Not Moving in Senate This Year

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 16, 2015 at 2:45 PM EDT
3-16Hocul.jpg
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul listens to college student Zoe Ridolfi Starr recount her experiences at anti college sexual assault forum at the State Capitol Monday

State lawmakers are moving ahead with approving some portions of Governor Cuomo’s Women’s Equality Act, and supporters are no longer demanding that all of the items, including an abortion rights provision, be tied together.

Lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul, who campaigned on passing all ten of the provisions, including a measure to codify into state law the rights included in the federal Roe v Wade decision, says she’s simply bowing to political realities, like the takeover of the State Senate by Republicans.

“Elections have consequences,” said Hochul said, who said the Senate “does not see fit” to include the abortion provision at this time.

“It’s time to move on,” she said.

Later, in an interview, Hochul said that she still cares very deeply about the issue of abortion rights.

“I’m   absolutely not giving up on this issue,” said Hochul who said the measure simply updates New York’s laws on abortion to make them consistent with current standards.

“I don’t understand why it’s so controversial,” she said.

Lieutenant Governor  Hochul says she’s not giving up and  plans to personally lobby Senators to try to win some votes for the measure.

Hochul was at the Capitol to promote an anti sexual assault program on college campuses.

The state Assembly is passing anti sex trafficking measures.  The Senate has put in it’s budget plan a provision for paid Family Leave.

