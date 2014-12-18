Cuomo Demands Non- "PC" Answers From State Ed Officials

Governor Cuomo has written a letter to state education officials, saying he wants answers on why 99% of teachers scored highly on the most recent evaluations, while other data shows two thirds of school children performing below acceptable levels in math and English.

The letter, signed by a top Cuomo aid, says the student test scores are “unacceptable”, and asks Board of Regents Chancellor Meryl Tisch and outgoing Education Commissioner John King what to do about an evaluation system that rates just 1% of all of the teachers in the state as poorly performing. The letter also asks for their opinions on expanding charter schools and allowing mayors of upstate cities to control education policy. The governor says he’s not looking for spin, but “honest” answers.

“And stop with the political correctness, where all recommendations are filtered through the PC lens,” Cuomo said.

The Board of Regents has asked the governor for a $2 billion dollars in additional school aid, a request Cuomo dismisses as more “political correctness”.

The state’s teachers union condemned the Cuomo letter as “clueless”.