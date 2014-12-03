© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Fracktivists Say They Won't Let Up Until Cuomo Decides

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published December 3, 2014 at 1:27 PM EST
12-3FractivitsEdited.jpg
Wes Gillingham, of Catskill Mountainkeeper, speaks at Albany event asking Governor Cuomo to declare a moratorium on hydro fracking in New York.

Opponents of hydro fracking say they want Governor Cuomo to declare a three to five year moratorium on fracking in New York. The gas drilling process has been on hold for several years.

A coalition of groups, including the Natural Resources Defense Council, say Cuomo should immediately issue an executive order postponing any gas drilling in New York for the next three to five years. NRDC’s Kate Sinding  says that’s preferable to trying to get a bill passed through a divided state legislature., where the Senate will be controlled by the Republicans in January.

“The legislative process is messy and unpredictable,” said Sinding. “We would prefer to have him take that action and, frankly, own it.”

Fracking is already on hold in New York, as Cuomo says he awaits the results of more than two year health review that could be completed by the end of the year.  In the meantime, the groups say they plan to hold a large protest at the governor’s State of the State speech, and buy billboard space near the State Capitol.   

Tags

Arts & Life1