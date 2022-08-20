Brownstein's Deli reopening for curbside bagels, challah bread and lox

After closing earlier this summer, Brownstein's Deli & Bakery on Monroe Ave. in Brighton reopens Friday, Aug. 26 for curbside service.

The popular bagel shop closed its retail operation after 35 years on July 31. They kept their wholesale business, and owner Irwin Brown told customers he was planning to reopen for curbside pick-up service.

In a statement, Brownstein's said they were closing so Brown, now 77, could partially retire. The deli reduced its hours of operation in Jan. 2022 due to a lack of retail staff.

Customers with standing orders for challah do not have to order ahead. Brownstein's says they'll continue fulfilling those orders, and asks customers to call with changes.

All other customers can order bagels, toppings including Nova Scotia lox, cream cheeses and challah bread by phone. Orders for Friday curbside pickup must be made Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon. Saturday and Sunday orders can be placed Monday through Thursday.

Orders can be picked up Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon. No credit cards are accepted. Brownstein's asks customers to drive to the back of the parking lot from Monroe Ave. for pick up, and then exit onto Winton Road.

