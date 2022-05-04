Genesee Brewing's parent company announces new CEO

FIFCO USA, the parent company of Genesee Brewing in Rochester, has announced that it’s getting a new leader.

Piotr Jurjewicz has been promoted to be the company’s new CEO. He was previously Chief Marketing Officer, and will succeed Rich Andrews who the company said has resigned to take on a new opportunity that will allow him to live closer to family.

Andrews led FIFCO USA for about two-and-a-half years and the CEO of FIFCO, which is its parent company, Ramon Mendiola, said that under Andrews’ leadership, FIFCO USA had a new vision and strategy focused on fully leveraging the company’s top brands and he said that FIFCO USA saw consecutive years of record results.

Mendiola said that the company has now selected one of its “strongest and most successful leaders to move the company forward.” Jurjewicz has more than two decades of experience in the global beer industry. He joined FIFCO USA three years ago, after spending a number of years with SAB Miller.

Andrews and Jurjewicz, along with the FIFCO USA executive leadership team, will work together in the coming weeks on the transition.