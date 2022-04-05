WXXI Business Report: Small business job growth stays strong
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- The latest index on small business employment from Paychex shows that hour earnings continue to grow across the country, while businesses maintain their hiring pace.
- A well-known locally based investment firm has just been purchased, but officials at Manning and Napier say they will keep their name and corporate identity.
- And New York Kitchen, the non-profit organization in Canandaigua says it is preparing to expand its existing tasting room, where it showcases new York wine, beer , cider and distilled spirits.