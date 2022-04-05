© 2022 WXXI News
Business

WXXI Business Report: Small business job growth stays strong

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published April 5, 2022 at 12:46 AM EDT
wxxi_business_report_square_banner.jpg

In this week’s WXXI Business Report:

  • The latest index on small business employment from Paychex shows that hour earnings continue to grow across the country, while businesses maintain their hiring pace.
  • A well-known locally based investment firm has just been purchased, but officials at Manning and Napier say they will keep their name and corporate identity.
  • And New York Kitchen, the non-profit organization in Canandaigua says it is preparing to expand its existing tasting room, where it showcases new York wine, beer , cider and distilled spirits.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
