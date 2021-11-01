© 2021 WXXI News
Business

Business Report: renewed funding for AIM Photonics

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published November 1, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:

-AIM Photonics, which has some operations in Rochester, has secured $321 million in funding as part of a new 7-year agreement with the Air Force Research Lab and the Research Foundation of SUNY.

-Rochester-based Paychex celebrates its 50th anniversary and considers future expansion efforts worldwide.

-REDCO, the Rochester Economic Development Corporation has been awarded a $1 million SBA grant to continue serving small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
