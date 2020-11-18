Genesee Brewery adding more than 50 jobs

The Genesee Brewery is adding jobs.

The company that owns Genesee, FIFCO USA, says the Rochester operation will add more than 50 new union and management positions including plumbers, electricians, carpenters and packaging supervisors. Some of those jobs have already been filled.

Mary Beth Popp, Genesee's vice president of corporate communications, said that the additional jobs are related to the $50 million investment made by the company in 2018 to modernize the brewery.

“Some of those investments are now starting to pay off; we’re seeing our Seagram’s Escapes business accelerating, and starting to build some real momentum as well as our Genesee Specialty line has taken off, at least in Rochester, and that growth is starting to expand in other areas as well,” Popp noted.

Popp said that like many similar businesses, Genesee also faces challenges due to the pandemic.

"As you can imagine our bar and restaurant business is down, but in other areas, grocery, convenience stores, we’re seeing an uptick in sales." Popp said. "So it’s just the way that people are buying our products is a little bit different than they were in the past."

The local brewery now employs about 565 people in Rochester. More information about the open positions is at www.fifcousa.com/careers.