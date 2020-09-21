Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Business Report: 3 local companies expanding and adding jobs
In this WXXI Business Report, news of 3 local companies adding jobs:
-Expansion at Thermo Fisher Scientific.
-Li-Cycle, a battery recycling company, is expanding at Eastman Business Park.
-ProAmpac, a maker of flexible packaging is adding jobs and facilities in Ogden.
Also, the latest monthly job growth figures from New York state for the Rochester metro (which show the ongoing negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic)