© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Business Report: 3 local companies expanding and adding jobs

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published September 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT
wxxi_business_report_square_banner.jpg

In this WXXI Business Report, news of 3 local companies adding jobs:

-Expansion at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

-Li-Cycle, a battery recycling company, is expanding at Eastman Business Park.

-ProAmpac, a maker of flexible packaging is adding jobs and facilities in Ogden.

Also, the latest monthly job growth figures from New York state for the Rochester metro (which show the ongoing negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic)

Tags

Arts & LifeJobsbusiness report1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman