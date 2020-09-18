Bed Bath & Beyond to close store in Pittsford Plaza

Bed Bath & Beyond is going to be closing its store in Pittsford Plaza. The company confirmed on Friday the first 63 stores of the 200 or so that it announced in July would close over the next two years.

The story was first reported by USA Today.

The company says the stores it announced on Friday will close by the end of this year. Senior Manager for Public Relations, Jessica Joyce, released a statement to WXXI News which called the decision, “an important step in our multi-year program to create a sustainable, durable business and invest where it matters most to our digital-first customers and our people.” She said that includes “new omnichannel services that provide faster, more convenient shopping like Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store, Curbside Pickup and same-day delivery.”

Bed Bath & Beyond still has hundreds of other locations including those in Henrietta, Victor and Greece.

As with many other retailers, Bed Bath & Beyond was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year when it had to temporarily close stores.