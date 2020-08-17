© 2021 WXXI News
Business Report: Amazon possibly coming to Genesee or Orleans county

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published August 17, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT
wxxi_business_report_square_banner.jpg

In the latest WXXI Business Report, Amazon is looking in other parts of the state to build a huge warehouse after the company was rejected by Grand Island. Genesee and Orleans Counties are in the mix.

The Lake House resort has opened in Candandaigua and are following pandemic guidelines for opening.

Plus, the CEO of Five Star Bank weighs in on how the pandemic has changed the banking industry.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
