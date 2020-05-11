Business Report: Economic recovery could be a while

In the latest WXXI Business Report, it looks like the economic downturn could last a bit. A Cornell University economics professor says that it may take up to a few years for the economy to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Plus, local and regional amusement parks are still closed due to the pandemic, but they are looking at how they might safely open up again when they get the ok.

Also, if you're looking for a job, Spectrum is hiring 'virtually' in the Rochester area.