Cuomo says 3 high-tech companies to expand in Rochester, adding hundreds of jobs

When Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address on Wednesday, he will announce that three high tech companies in Rochester will add more than 700 jobs in Rochester.

Cuomo says this is is part of a commitment by the state to grow the high-tech ecosystem in and around Rochester’s Downtown Innovation Zone.

The companies the governor will be talking about include the cloud management platform company CloudCheckr, which will create up to 397 new jobs.

Communication hardware manufacturing company Mastodon Design has moved into a facility on Science Parkway, which Cuomo says will create up to 235 new jobs.

And Calero Software will grow its operations and create up to 100 new jobs in Rochester.

Empire State Development is assisting CloudCheckr by providing up to $8 million through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for job creation commitments. CloudCheckr expects to complete the expansion in the summer of 2025. Monroe County and Greater Rochester Enterprise also helped with that project.

To help Mastodon Design’s expansion, the state will provide up to $3 million in exchange for job creation committments. The City of Rochester, Monroe County and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting.

And Empire State Development will provide up to $1 million to Calero, also in exchange for the job creation commitment.

Governor Cuomo's 2020 State of the State Address is scheduled for Wednesday, January 8, starting at 1:30pm. WXXI radio and TV will carry that address live, and WXXI Albany correspondent Karen Dewitt will be covering the story.