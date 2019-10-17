© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Local high-tech companies adding jobs in the Rochester area

By Randy Gorbman
Published October 17, 2019 at 2:59 PM EDT
lite_coms_logo.jpg
litecoms.com
/

A couple of area high-tech companies are adding jobs. A company that designs satellite communications devices called Lite Coms LLC, will be creating a total of 37 jobs over the next five years.

Lite Coms previously was located on State Street in Rochester, and it has now moved to land near the MCC Brighton campus. It is part of the START-UP NY program, which provides tax incentives for new and expanding businesses when they partner with colleges and universities.

Lite Coms  President and CEO Bob Jacobson says that as part of this operation, his company will be looking to hire MCC graduates.

“We’re looking for electrical technicians, mechanical technicians. We’ve got several co-ops in here from RIT right now, but our primary focus is to work with MCC and bring talent in, both while they’re going to school on a part-time basis and immediately upon graduation,” Jacobson said.

viavi_logo.jpg
Credit viavisolutions.com

In another local expansion, another local company called Viavi Solutions is growing in Henrietta. It will expand its operation on John Street and created up to 23 new jobs.

Viavi  makes high performance custom optics. Empire State Development will provide up to 400,000 for the expansion. Greater Rochester Enterprise was also involved in helping the company stay and grow in this region.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
