New lake resort planned in Canandaigua

Plans were unveiled this week for a new resort on Canandaigua Lake.

It’s called, appropriately, The Lake House, at the spot previously occupied by The Inn on the Lake.

The co-developers are Bill Caleo and Doug Bennett, members of the Sands family, who want to enhance the spot as a year-round destination.

The former hotel closed last year. The new one will include 125 guest rooms, a spa, new sea wall and boardwalk, and an event barn that can be used for things like weddings and conferences.

There is competition in that area, with the Canandaigua Finger Lakes Resort, scheduled to open next year.

But Bennett believes there’s enough business to go around, and he says having more than one resort will help bring more people to the region.

"Make the Finger Lakes, and Canandaigua in particular, a destination of choice for people outside the area. And I think with additional hotels, additional resorts, it’s only going to make that more obvious as a choice for people to come to the area," Bennett said.

Bennett expects that The Lake House will eventually have about 100 staffers.

Bennett says the facilities will open next year, starting with the Sand Bar, a popular lakeside spot that used to be at that location. He anticipates the hotel will open next summer.