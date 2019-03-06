Genesee County manufacturer to expand, add jobs

A high-tech tool manufacturer and fabricator is expanding operations in Batavia.

Amada Tool America plans to create 17 jobs and officials with Empire State Development say that 68 other jobs will be retained.

The total project cost is $8.8 million; the state is offering up to $150,000 through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit program in exchange for job creation commitments.

The project is expected to be completed this year. The Genesee County Economic Development Center is also helping with the expansion.

The Amada Group was founded more than 70 years ago and officials describe it as one of the leading international machine tool manufacturers with nearly 8,000 employees worldwide. Its main corporate office is in Japan.