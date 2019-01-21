Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Business Report: RIT quantum workshop preview; MCC touts success of tech degrees
The Photonics for Quantum Workshop is coming to RIT later on this week, and we give you a preview of what will be happening at the conference.
MCC is touting success, a new study by the college says students who get degrees or certificates in certain kinds of technical careers are doing quite well salary-wise five years after graduation.
Plus, RG&E and NYSEG are working on pilot projects involving energy storage.