Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Bausch + Lomb to add jobs as part of expansion in Rochester & Ireland

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton,
Randy Gorbman
Published November 13, 2018 at 8:47 AM EST
bausch_logo_new.jpg

Bausch + Lomb is adding  jobs in Rochester and also at its facilities in Waterford, Ireland. The company announced on Tuesday that it will expand contact lens manufacturing, adding multiple production lines at these two sites to support the manufacture of its daily disposable silicone hydrogel contact lenses.

It’s expected that the expansion at the two sites will lead to a total of more than 200 new jobs over the next four years. About 100 of those jobs will be in Rochester, a B+L spokesperson said.

B+L’s parent company, Bausch Health Companies, currently employs more than 1,000 in Rochester and about 1,350 in Waterford, Ireland.

"Bausch + Lomb is one of the world's most respected eye health brands, due in large part to the high-quality contact lenses manufactured at the Rochester and Waterford sites. By expanding the production capacity at both locations, we will continue to build on their legacies as we invest for the future," said Joseph Papa, chairman and CEO, Bausch Health.  "The increased manufacturing capabilities will enable us to meet our anticipated global customer demand for the Bausch + Lomb daily disposable silicone hydrogel contact lenses, a product that is critical to both our ongoing transformation and to our mission of improving people's lives globally."

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was in Rochester on Tuesday to help make the announcement, released a statement saying that, "The growth of Bausch + Lomb will continue to advance the manufacturing sector in Rochester and the Finger Lakes region and create new jobs. This project will expand the company's facility and grow its contact lens business, which will help to ensure long-term growth and continued success.”

Bausch Health officials say that the expansion at the Bausch + Lomb Optics Center in Rochester is getting help from Empire State Development, Monroe County and RG&E.

One day after announcing additional jobs coming to a Henrietta photonics company, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state is helping Bausch and Lomb expand:



Alex Crichton
Alex Crichton is host of All Things Considered on WXXI-AM 1370.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs.
