© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Kodak sees loss in the 1st quarter; revenues are flat

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published May 9, 2018 at 6:10 PM EDT
kodak_new_logo_2017.jpg

Kodak is reporting its first quarter financial results, and they show a loss of $25 million compared to the same time last year. Revenues were flat, at $357 million.

CEO Jeff Clarke says the company did see strong performance in some of its key segments for commercial printing and packaging.

At Brighton Securities, George Conboy says there may not have been a lot to cheer about in this quarter, but hopefully sales have stabilized and will see increases in the future.

“If I’m looking for one bright spot it’s that sales did not decline over the same period last year, they were at least able to maintain sales at a steady level.”

Kodak officials also said that the company saw worldwide employment drop about 400 over the last year. It now employs about 5,625 on a global basis;  the company employs around 1,500 people in Rochester.

On a conference call with Wall Street analysts, Clarke was asked about previous comments the company made about looking at various ways to sharpen the company’s focus. He did not provide any more details on Wednesday, except to say management continues to look at Kodak’s overall portfolio.

Tags

Arts & LifeKodakEastman Kodak1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman