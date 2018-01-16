Genesee Brewery parent company announces new CEO

North American Breweries, which operates the Genesee Brewery in Rochester, is announcing a new CEO.

The announcement from the parent company, Florida Ice and Farm Company (FIFCO), says that after four years at North American Breweries, Kris Sirchio is stepping down as FIFCO implements a new business model.

According to a statement from the company, “the model will draw on FIFCO’s total company size, scale and beer industry experience to grow the U.S. business in an increasingly competitive and changing industry.”

Sirchio is being replaced by Adrián Lachowski, described as a 20-year beer industry veteran who will focus on elevating sales performance and brand marketing.

Lachowski started with FIFCO in 2013 when he joined as General Manager of the Central American Beer and Flavored Malt Beverage business.

The company statement says that under Sirchio’s leadership, North American Breweries has made significant progress integrating its bottom line strategy and improved the company’s financial performance, transformed the supply chain, engaged employees and increased community impact.

The Rochester brewery complex is in the midst of a $49 million modernization project.