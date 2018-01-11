Report: Xerox in talks with Fujifilm about potentially major deal

Xerox is said to be in talks to potentially reach a major deal with FujiFilm Holdings.

That’s according to a report in the Wall Street Journal which says that the two companies, which already have a joint venture, are looking at a variety of possible deals that may or may not include a change of control at Xerox.

One of the sources quoted by the Journal says that a full takeover of Xerox is not on the table, and no deal appears to be imminent.

A Xerox spokesman says the company is not commenting on the WSJ story.

This report is out at the same time activist investor Carl Icahn, who owns nearly 10 percent of Xerox, has been campaigning to gain more seats on Xerox’s Board of Directors.

Icahn was quoted last month by the Wall Street Journal as saying, “We believe Xerox still has potential, but it will go the way of Kodak if there aren’t major changes.”

At that time, Xerox issued a statement saying that since it split from the business services unit a year ago, it has delivered on commitments to shareholders, and has seen the stock price rise this year by almost 30 percent.

Xerox will release 4th quarter earnings on January 31.