Wegmans to open first store in Washington, D.C.

Wegmans is on track to open its first store in Washington, D.C.

The news no doubt, music to the ears of loyal fans and Rochester transplants who live in the Washington DC area.

In fact, a web story from one of the TV stations in that area started off by saying, “We thought this day would never come, but it’s finally here !

Wegmans first store in D.C will be part of the former Fannie Mae headquarters complex on Wisconsin Avenue NW, in Washington.

The new store will be part of an existing brick building and will be smaller than some of the other Wegmans. The company has been planning smaller stores for some urban areas.

Richard Lake, a founding partner with Roadside Development, says the Wegmans to be built is the centerpiece of a new "urban village," and is being designed to complement the neighborhood.

Washington’s Mayor, Muriel Bowser, says this is a decisive win for that city as they look to expand retail and grocery options.

Wegmans Vice President of Real Estate, Ralph Uttaro says Washington is an ideal market for the company.

Although it’s the supermarket chain’s first store in DC, it has been growing in that region; it now has 10 locations in Virginia and eight in Maryland with other stores in the planning stages.

The new Wegmans in DC is expected to open by 2022