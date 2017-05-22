© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Wegmans to open first store in Washington, D.C.

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published May 22, 2017 at 3:28 PM EDT
wegmans_dc_rendering.jpg
Wegmans/Roadside Development
/
Rendering of the new Wegmans store in Washington, DC

Wegmans is on track to open its first store in Washington, D.C.

The news no doubt, music to the ears of loyal fans and Rochester transplants who live in the Washington DC area.

In fact, a web story from one of the TV stations in that area started off by saying, “We thought this day would never come, but it’s finally here !

Wegmans first store in D.C will be part of the former Fannie Mae headquarters complex on Wisconsin Avenue NW, in Washington.

The new store will be part of an existing brick building and will be smaller than some of the other Wegmans. The company has been planning smaller stores for some urban areas. 

Richard Lake, a founding partner with Roadside Development, says the Wegmans to be built is the centerpiece of a new "urban village," and is being designed to complement the neighborhood.

Washington’s Mayor, Muriel Bowser, says this is a decisive win for that city as they look to expand retail and grocery options.

Wegmans Vice President of Real Estate, Ralph Uttaro says Washington is an ideal market for the company.

Although it’s the supermarket chain’s first store in DC, it has been growing in that region; it now has 10 locations in Virginia and eight in Maryland with other stores in the planning stages.

The new Wegmans in DC is expected to open by 2022

Tags

Arts & LifeWegmans1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman