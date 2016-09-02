Local Optical Company Optimax Expanding & Adding Jobs

A local manufacturer is adding jobs.

Optimax Systems, a maker of precision optics, is expanding its research and development operations and will create 35 jobs. The Wayne County company says the expansion will also help them retain 271 existing jobs.

It is a $3 million expansion, and Empire State Development has offered a grant of up to $250,000 in return for the job creation commitment.

Optimax also says it will be buying equipment from QED, a Rochester based company.

Optimax, which is located in the Town of Ontario, was founded in 1991 and its products are used in a variety of programs including aerospace, government research and defense.