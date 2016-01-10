© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

State Business Group Out With 2016 Agenda

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published January 10, 2016 at 9:09 AM EST
business_council_nys-logo.png

ALBANY (AP) A leading business advocacy organization is calling on New York state lawmakers to cut taxes for small businesses and fight large increases to the minimum wage in 2016.

The Business Council of New York State's agenda for 2016 also calls for big investments in roads, bridges and other infrastructure and stronger workforce development efforts.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called on lawmakers to gradually increase the minimum wage from its current $9 an hour to $15.

That has concerned many business owners who said it will lead to higher prices and fewer jobs.

The council released its priorities as lawmakers begin their 2016 session. Cuomo plans to deliver his budget proposal to lawmakers on Wednesday.

Tags

Arts & Lifetaxesnew york state1
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press