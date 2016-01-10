State Business Group Out With 2016 Agenda

ALBANY (AP) A leading business advocacy organization is calling on New York state lawmakers to cut taxes for small businesses and fight large increases to the minimum wage in 2016.

The Business Council of New York State's agenda for 2016 also calls for big investments in roads, bridges and other infrastructure and stronger workforce development efforts.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called on lawmakers to gradually increase the minimum wage from its current $9 an hour to $15.

That has concerned many business owners who said it will lead to higher prices and fewer jobs.

The council released its priorities as lawmakers begin their 2016 session. Cuomo plans to deliver his budget proposal to lawmakers on Wednesday.