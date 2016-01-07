© 2021 WXXI News
Road Runner Email Security Concern

WXXI News | By Brad Smith
Published January 7, 2016 at 12:51 PM EST
As many as 320-thousand Time Warner Road Runner email customers may need to change their passwords.

A company statement to WXXI tells of stolen emails and passwords. The statement adds the company is really not sure how it happened, but it cannot find evidence of a breach, so it assumes it was from malware.

Time Warner's statement indicates the company is contacting owners of the accounts that were compromised and will help change passwords.

It says it has tips to protect your account from phishing attacks that often connect to malware on its website.

Link:  Outage detection website

