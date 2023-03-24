Rochester Music Hall of Fame adds seventh inductee

Provided / Rochester Music Hall of Fame Will Hollis has been added to the 2023 list of Rochester Music Hall of Fame inductees. The music director for The Eagles is a graduate of McQuaid Jesuit High School.

The induction ceremony is set for 7 p.m. April 30 at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.

Hollis joins six previously announced inductees. They are Red Wings organist Fred Costello, modern dance icon Garth Fagan, the reggae band The Majestics, concert producer and heavy metal guitarist Sebastian Marino, R&B singer Tweet and radio personality Brother Wease.

Joan Osborne has been added as a performer honoring the induction of Brother Wease. Other music performers will be announced soon.