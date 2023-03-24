© 2023 WXXI News
Arts & Life

Rochester Music Hall of Fame adds seventh inductee

WXXI News | By Jeff Spevak
Published March 24, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT
Will Hollis, the music director for The Eagles and a graduate of McQuaid Jesuit High School, has been added to this year’s list of Rochester Music Hall of Fame inductees.

The induction ceremony is set for 7 p.m. April 30 at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.

Hollis joins six previously announced inductees. They are Red Wings organist Fred Costello, modern dance icon Garth Fagan, the reggae band The Majestics, concert producer and heavy metal guitarist Sebastian Marino, R&B singer Tweet and radio personality Brother Wease.

Joan Osborne has been added as a performer honoring the induction of Brother Wease. Other music performers will be announced soon.

Tickets for the show are available at eastmantheatre.org.

Arts & Life
Jeff Spevak
Jeff Spevak has been a Rochester arts reporter for nearly three decades, with seven first-place finishes in the Associated Press New York State Features Writing Awards while working for the Democrat and Chronicle.
See stories by Jeff Spevak