Bonnie Raitt announced as a co-headliner at the 2023 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival

Iconic singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt will co-headline the 2023 Rochester jazz festival on June 27 at Eastman Theatre’s Kodak Hall, in addition to jazz guitarist Pat Metheny’s co-headlining performance on June 23 at 8 p.m.

Raitt will come through town during the jazz fest to play songs from her new album, “Just Like That...” The multiple Grammy-winning artist is also the singer of ’90s hits like “Something to Talk About” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

Throughout Raitt’s career, her songs have been impossible to fit in one tidy genre. Elements of country, bluesy, folk, R&B, rock, and Americana have all found d their place in the music.

Raitt also played the jazz festival in 2012.

A constant throughout Raitt’s impressive career of more than 50 years has been her voice’s signature blend of smooth pop ballads, bluesy rock attitude, and subtle country twang.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 16. For more info on the Rochester International Jazz Festival and Bonnie Raitt’s performance specifically, go to rochesterjazz.com.