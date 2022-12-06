Pat Metheny is first headliner for next year’s Rochester jazz fest

Photo provided Pat Metheny promotional photo.

Innovative jazz guitarist Pat Metheny will play the opening night of the 20th Rochester International Jazz Festival on June 23.

Metheny is recognized as a pioneer in technologies that expanded the palette of the jazz guitar. He was a key player in introducing the 12-string electric guitar to jazz. In addition to his own music, Metheny has accompanied a diverse universe of musicians ranging from Steve Reich to Herbie Hancock to David Bowie.

Metheny will be playing in a trio format, one he calls “Side-Eye,” which will feature young musicians. It’s a way of paying back to a process that enabled Metheny to learn from veteran musicians when he was a younger man.

For this show, which will be held at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Metheny will be accompanied by Chris Fishman on piano and keyboards and Joe Dyson on drums.