Soul singer Danielle Ponder celebrates the release of her new album Friday at Record Archive

Here in Rochester, we’ve expected this for years: Danielle Ponder is taking off.

Friday marks the release of the powerful soul and pop singer’s debut solo album, “Some of Us Are Brave.” In celebration of the launch, she’ll be appearing Friday at Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St.

Starting at 5 p.m., Ponder will be onstage in Record Archive’s Backroom Lounge. It'll kick off with a Q&A between the singer and WXXI Arts & Life Editor Jeff Spevak. Then she’ll perform some songs from the new album in an acoustic format, along with keyboardist Avis Reese.

Afterward, Ponder will be signing copies of the album, which will be available as a CD or on vinyl.

RELATED: Danielle Ponder seizes her moment Music fans everywhere are picking up on what Rochesterians have known for years: Danielle Ponder is a star.

Ponder’s national profile is soaring as well. She will be featured on “CBS Saturday Morning” on Saturday. She recently appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” On Sunday, she’ll hit the road with Marcus Mumford, with most of the dates through the West and South.

Admission to the Record Archive event is free, but the shop recommends calling (585) 244-1210 to reserve a spot, as there is limited seating. Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Record Archive will be handing out wristbands until it runs out of seating in the Backroom Lounge.