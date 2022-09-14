© 2022 WXXI News
Arts & Life

Rochester Fringe Festival 2022 daily coverage: Highlights, previews and reviews

WXXI News
Published September 14, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT
The Flying Españas, pictured here in the Wheel of Destiny, are performing at Rochester Fringe Festival 2022.

Looking for tips on which shows to see? Want to read detailed features on select Fringe performances? Need a review to know what to expect from a show you're attending?

Check back here throughout the festival as we update this page daily with everything Fringe.

What do you get when you mix motorcycles and trapeze? The aerial thrills of the Flying Españas
The famed performing family premiere their new show, “Flippin Metal Circus,” at the Rochester Fringe Festival on Sept. 16 and 17 at Parcel 5.
Biodance addresses climate change in their new Fringe performance
On the first day of Fringe 2022, Jeff Spevak reviews the opening night buzz and the ecological themes of Rochester-based Biodance's new “Elemental Forces Redux.”
Don't miss these must-see shows and hidden gems from 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival
A curated list of some of the over 500 performances at 2022 Fringe.
Let WXXI's Jeff Spevak guide you through 12 days of Rochester Fringe 2022
Arts and life editor Jeff Spevak previews the Rochester Fringe Festival with his own curated list of can't miss shows.

