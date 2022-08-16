Eastman's Fall Faculty Concerts feature classical music, jazz, and collaboration

As the fall and a new school year approach, the Eastman School of Music has just announced its faculty concert lineup for the semester. This 11-concert series includes a wide range of music.

Violinist and Eastman School of Music Professor Oleh Krysa was the featured soloist earlier this year in a concert with the RPO to benefit Ukraine. This fall, he’s playing three concerts as part of this faculty artist series, including one at Hatch Recital Hall in September, and another billed as “Oleh Krysa and Friends” in November.

In October, piano professor Tony Caramia will play a program titled, “An American Journey.” That concert will include the Eastman premiere of the “Afro-American Suite” written by Undine Smith Moore in 1969.

Eastman’s jazz faculty will be represented on several programs, including a concert in October by Assistant Professor of Jazz Saxophone Charles Pillow.

The Ying Quartet will team up with other faculty artists play together as the “Eastman Virtuosi” for a program featuring romantic chamber music in September.

You can find the full schedule on the Eastman School of Music website .

