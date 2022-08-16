© 2022 WXXI News
Eastman's Fall Faculty Concerts feature classical music, jazz, and collaboration

Classical 91.5 WXXI-FM | By Mona Seghatoleslami
Published August 16, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT
Oleh Krysa 2.jpg
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Oleh Krysa, professor of violin at the Eastman School of Music, grew up in Lviv, Ukraine, studied violin in Moscow, Russia and now calls Rochester home.

As the fall and a new school year approach, the Eastman School of Music has just announced its faculty concert lineup for the semester. This 11-concert series includes a wide range of music.

Violinist and Eastman School of Music Professor Oleh Krysa was the featured soloist earlier this year in a concert with the RPO to benefit Ukraine. This fall, he’s playing three concerts as part of this faculty artist series, including one at Hatch Recital Hall in September, and another billed as “Oleh Krysa and Friends” in November.

In October, piano professor Tony Caramia will play a program titled, “An American Journey.” That concert will include the Eastman premiere of the “Afro-American Suite” written by Undine Smith Moore in 1969.

Eastman’s jazz faculty will be represented on several programs, including a concert in October by Assistant Professor of Jazz Saxophone Charles Pillow.

The Ying Quartet will team up with other faculty artists play together as the “Eastman Virtuosi” for a program featuring romantic chamber music in September.

You can find the full schedule on the Eastman School of Music website.

Mona Seghatoleslami
Mona Seghatoleslami﻿ is the host and producer on WXXI Classical 91.5 FM weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. She also hosts the lunchtime concert series Live From Hochstein at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays, interviews musicians, produces special programs, and works on any project she can find that helps connect people and music in our community through WXXI.
