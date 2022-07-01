Call for artwork to support the people of Ukraine

It has been more than four months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and in that time tens of thousands of lives have been lost, cities and towns have been destroyed, and millions of people have been displaced.

There have been countless efforts across the world to provide support and aid for Ukrainians. Among those efforts are artists who have stepped up to donate artwork to raise funds. The work is ongoing, because the war shows no signs of slowing.

There is a call for artwork donations for Artists for Ukraine, a fundraising art exhibition and sale being produced in partnership with Rochester Contemporary Art Center, WXXI, and RocMaidan, a local nonprofit providing humanitarian and medical aid to Ukraine (in association with the Ukrainian Cultural Center of Rochester). All revenue generated from this sale, which will take place in September, will provide aid to the people of Ukraine.

Interested artists should follow a few guidelines:

Each artist is limited to two artworks, with a maximum dimension of 32 inches by 32 inches for 2D artwork, which must be delivered wired and ready to hang (framed preferred); and 16 inches by 16 inches for free-standing 3D artwork.

All artists must price their own work, with a minimum price of $75.

Artworks must be delivered to RoCo on or before Aug. 21.