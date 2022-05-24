Danielle Ponder to appear on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Danielle Ponder continues to soar this summer. The soulful Rochester singer will be the music guest on Wednesday’s edition of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

The show airs at 12:35 a.m. on NBC.

Also on the show will be actor Jennifer Connelly, and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Chloe Fineman.

Ponder will be performing her single “So Long” in what will be her national television debut. This summer, Ponder’s music has been heard on NPR’s “World Café,” and she has opened for Leon Bridges.

Ponder plays a free show at 7 p.m. June 25 at Parcel 5, on the final night of the Rochester International Jazz Festival, before G Love & Special Sauce.

In August, Ponder joins Amos Lee’s national tour.

Meyers must like the Rochester scene. The indie-rockers Joywave have played his show twice.