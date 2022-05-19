Drew Holcomb will headline at jazz fest on June 25 after Wynona Judd cancels

Wynonna Judd has cancelled her appearance at the Rochester International Jazz Festival.

Judd was to have played one of the two free stages on the festival’s final day, June 25. Talking her place on the City of Rochester MLK Park Stage will be Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, a group from Tennessee that works the same Americana style of music familiar to Judd’s fans.

Judd’s cancellation follows the recent death of her mother, Naomi. The two recorded and toured together for years as The Judds.

Holcomb has toured alongside Willie Nelson, John Hiatt and The Zac Brown Band. Ward Hayden & the Outliers open the show at 7 p.m. G Love & Special Sauce plays the festival’s other big stage that night, at Parcel 5. Rochester soul and funk singer Danielle Ponder opens that one at 7 p.m. The shows at MLK Park and Parcel 5 are free.

The 19th edition of the festival opens June 17.