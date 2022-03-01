© 2022 WXXI News

Arts & Life

Rochester Fringe announces September dates

WXXI News | By Jeff Spevak
Published March 1, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST
The 11th annual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival is set for Sept. 13-24, organizers said Tuesday.

No specific venues were identified, although organizers expect to name them before March 30.

Over the last two pandemic years, the event has been a mix of in-person and virtual performances. Ninety percent of last year’s 425 shows were live performances, according to organizers.

Artists and producers — including musicians, dancers, stage actors, puppeteers and drag queens — can submit show proposals from noon March 30 through noon May 4 at the event’s website, rochesterfringe.com.

The Rochester Fringe Festival, modeled after the Edinburgh Fringe, has grown into one of the largest such events in the United States. The last pre-COVID version of the festival, in 2019, had more than 650 performances and events across more than 25 downtown venues and broke attendance records with more than 100,000 visitors.

Jeff Spevak
Jeff Spevak has been a Rochester arts reporter for nearly three decades, with seven first-place finishes in the Associated Press New York State Features Writing Awards while working for the Democrat and Chronicle.
