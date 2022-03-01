Rochester Fringe announces September dates

The 11th annual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival is set for Sept. 13-24, organizers said Tuesday.

No specific venues were identified, although organizers expect to name them before March 30.

Over the last two pandemic years, the event has been a mix of in-person and virtual performances. Ninety percent of last year’s 425 shows were live performances, according to organizers.

Artists and producers — including musicians, dancers, stage actors, puppeteers and drag queens — can submit show proposals from noon March 30 through noon May 4 at the event’s website, rochesterfringe.com .

The Rochester Fringe Festival, modeled after the Edinburgh Fringe, has grown into one of the largest such events in the United States. The last pre-COVID version of the festival, in 2019, had more than 650 performances and events across more than 25 downtown venues and broke attendance records with more than 100,000 visitors.