Buffalo orchestra cancels performances due to COVID

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has announced the cancellation of this weekend’s New World Symphony performances, Friday at 10:30 a.m. and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

BPO officials said this decision was made due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, even though the orchestra takes the strictest precautions for the safety and welfare of the musicians, staff and crew in its concerts. Full vaccination is required for all staff, volunteers, performers and audiences at Kleinhans Music Hall.

New World Symphony ticket holders may exchange their tickets for a future 2021-2022 season performance scheduled through June of this year by calling the BPO box office at 716-885-5000 or emailing the box office through the BPO website to discuss their options.

All future performances and events at Kleinhans Music Hall remain as scheduled at this time.

BPO and Kleinhans leadership teams are closely monitoring the ever-evolving pandemic situation. Should any changes to other upcoming programs become necessary, they will be addressed in a future announcement.

