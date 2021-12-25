Eastman series brings musicians from around the world to Rochester

The Eastman Presents Concert Series will be returning in 2022, bringing musicians from around the world to Rochester, with shows in the Eastman School of Music’s Kilbourn, Hatch, and Kodak Halls.

Ukrainian folk-punk quartet DakhaBrakha was part of the Rochester Jazz Festival in 2017, and then sold out Kilbourn Hall later that fall. They’re returning as part of the series to play at Kilbourn this spring.

The series headliner is Ben Folds. His concert with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra back in 2020 was one of many pandemic-related cancelations. He’s now scheduled to return for this collaboration between Eastman and the RPO on May 5th at Kodak Hall.

Folds is one of several pianists on the line-up, which includes a recital by Richard Goode, renowned for his interpretation of piano music of the classical and romantic eras.

There’s also a series of string quartet performances, with Rochester’s Ying Quartet, Cuarteto Casals from Barcelona, and Grammy-nominated contemporary classical music champions the Aizuri Quartet.

Lisa Monet Photography / Okaidja Afroso merges Ghanaian music with cross-cultural influences March 22nd at 7:30pm at Hatch Recital Hall

Other international visitors will include Afropop singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Okaidja Afroso from Ghana and Sheng Dong, a group featuring Chinese traditional instruments and Tibetan singing bowls.

Two Rochester-based ensembles – Gamelan Lila Muni and Gamelani Sanjiwani -- will play music from Bali.

Tickets are now on sale for these concerts through the Eastman School of Music Box Office.