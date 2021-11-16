Arts & Life

-
Rochester's Campbell Brothers have released a new version of John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme."
-
The dates for the 2022 Rochester Lilac Festival have been announced, and while there will be some changes compared to this year’s event, the format will be the same as 2021 in one key aspect: The festival will continue the three-weekend format.
-
Borinquen Dance Theatre, a local dance company that not only trains young dancers but also provides them with a deeper connection to the Rochester community, is celebrating a milestone.
-
After a two-year, pandemic-induced gap, the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival will return to downtown Rochester in 2022, festival producers…
-
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) American Girl Dolls and the strategy board game Risk were inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame on Thursday in recognition of…
-
Emily Marsh knows how to nail a job interview. The problem, as she was interviewing with Joel Hodgson, the creator of the cult classic television show…
-
On a recent Tuesday evening, the gold velvet curtain at the George Eastman Museum’s Dryden Theatre rose to reveal a movie screen that flickered to life…
-
The Landmark Society of Western New York has announced its 2021 Five to Revive, which is a list that the organization said identifies opportunities for…
-
Ten years ago, there was uncertainty -- and acrobats -- in the air. Would the city buy into this new festival?“The first year we didn’t know what was…
-
Several Frederick Douglass statues have dotted Rochester’s cityscape since 2018. The hope is that by next summer, they'll be brought indoors and auctioned off.
-
The young guy in the headscarf was up in front of the stage most of the night, tearing up the dance floor. Was this show last weekend at Abilene Bar &…
-
The mood in Mt. Hope Cemetery on Election Day in 2020 was palpably different than it was four years earlier, when more than 10,000 people passed by the…