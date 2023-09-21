One killed, others injured in bus crash on Interstate 84 in Wawayanda

A bus crashed on a Hudson Valley highway and went down an embankment this afternoon, killing one person and hurting multiple other people. State police said the wreck happened on Interstate 84 in the town of Wawayanda in Orange County. Video taken from news helicopters showed the bus lying on its side in trees and shrubs several yards off the road. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus told WNBC-TV that there were around 45 people on the bus, mostly children. He said at least five people were badly hurt. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m.

Governor Kathy Hochul says the bus was filled with high school students and says “our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation.” New York State Police say I-84 westbound will be closed for several hours at Exit 15A. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. A family reunification center has been set up at Orange County Community College.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

