New York state officials try to get ahead of misinformation about Hochul’s gas ban

New York state officials are worried that misinformation is spreading about Governor Kathy Hochul’s plans with a phase-out of fossil fuel systems.

Hochul has received backlash in recent weeks for some of the climate-friendly proposals in her budget that outline more than $225 billion.

Republicans have raised concerns about the costs in Hochul’s proposals, including a ban on new fossil fuel heating equipment for buildings of any size by 2035.

During a budget hearing, State Senator Mario Mattera (R-Smithtown) asked who is going to pay for new wind and solar energy and centralized grid infrastructure.

“This could cost up to each homeowner, by 2030, $50,000 per home,” Mattera said.

Doreen Harris, president and CEO of New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, said they want to help New Yorkers with their costs using funding from the federal government.

Hochul’s budget plan outlines that polluters would have to buy allowances for greenhouse gas emissions. The money would be reinvested into clean energy and enforcement. NYSERDA and the state Department of Environmental Conservation will be responsible for designing the program.

“As we look ahead, advances in renewable energy, energy storage, and clean transportation will provide new opportunities to fulfill New York’s ambitious clean energy and jobs agenda.” Harris said.

This year, after previously passed legislation, new buildings under seven stories can’t install gas for cooking or heating.

Any new residential and commercial buildings will go all-electric in the next ten years under Hochul’s proposals.

Copyright 2023 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.