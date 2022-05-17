Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks on the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, NY

President Joe Biden visited a makeshift memorial outside of the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York this morning, before a private meeting with survivors and families of the 10 people killed in a mass shooting on Saturday.

Biden is expected to speak about the dangerous racist ideology that authorities believe motivated the shooter, and call on Congress to pass gun control legislation. Although the suspect was referred by police for a psychiatric evaluation after threatening his high school, he was able to buy a gun and according to the gun seller passed a background check.