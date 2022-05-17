© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Around the State

Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks on the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, NY

WXXI News | By David Streever
Published May 17, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT
FS-F4byXsAAe3az.jfif
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Law enforcement stands by the makeshift memorial President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited this morning in Buffalo, NY, outside the Tops Friendly Market.

President Joe Biden visited a makeshift memorial outside of the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York this morning, before a private meeting with survivors and families of the 10 people killed in a mass shooting on Saturday.

Biden is expected to speak about the dangerous racist ideology that authorities believe motivated the shooter, and call on Congress to pass gun control legislation. Although the suspect was referred by police for a psychiatric evaluation after threatening his high school, he was able to buy a gun and according to the gun seller passed a background check.

Around the State
David Streever
David Streever is a journalist who has worked in public media since 2019, starting at WCVE-FM in Richmond, Va. before moving to Rochester, NY to work for WXXI. Before coming to public media, he reported for digital and print magazines after a tech career. When not working on the news, he bikes, cooks and spends time with his family.
See stories by David Streever